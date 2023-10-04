U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lifts ban on Minnesota DNR grant funds

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will make available disputed Minnesota DNR Statewide Wildlife Habitat Management Grant funds, according to a Tuesday, Oct. 3 letter sent from the USFWS to the DNR. The two grants include $4.065 million from fiscal year 2021-22 and $17.553 million for FY2023-24 from the Statewide Wildlife Habitat Management Grant program. Dave Olfelt, DNR Fish and Wildlife Division director, said timber harvest on state wildlife management areas and aquatic management areas remains paused for now.