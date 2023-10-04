Minnesota’s Pro Tip of the Week: Understand fall fish patterns

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The calendar says it’s fall, but with water temperatures in the mid- to upper-60s, walleyes and other species are still in late-summer patterns. On most lakes, the vegetation is still green. During this transition period, reactionary presentations shine.