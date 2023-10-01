Trout in autumn means it’s second streamer season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There’s something about a streamer strike. You’re attentively striping line to give the fly action, making it appear like a fleeing fish, when, suddenly, there’s unremitting tension. The fly-line tightens and either lifts with a jumping evasion or pulls back with a deep hauling tow. There is nothing delicate about either means of attempted escape. With the water temperature cooling, we’re into what I think of as the second streamer season – the first was mid-spring. Trout now are willing to chase, which they weren’t when their world was warmer.