Outdoor News columnist Gretchen Steele joins Illinois’ Outdoor Hall of Famers

The hardest part about putting Gretchen Steele into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame is figuring out how to describe her when rattling off what has become a rather long list of contributions. Wildlife photographer? Outdoor writer? Supporter of nature? Bowfishing expert? Avid volunteer? Not that it mattered. Steele, a columnist for Illinois Outdoor News – add that to the aforementioned long list – has been selected for induction into the Illinois Outdoor Hall of Fame.