Chair of Lake Superior Commercial Fishing Board: “This is the strongest that I’ve ever seen this fishery”

The Lake Superior fishery received some glowing words at the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board’s (NRB) Sept. 27 meeting. Craig Hoopman, chair of the Lake Superior Commercial Fishing Board, told NRB members that fishing in Lake Superior has been very good for ciscoes, lake trout, and whitefish. “I’ve been doing this since I was 8 years old, and I’m proud to report that this is the strongest that I’ve ever seen this fishery,” he said. Hoopman said that early in the spring, when they winch up trap nets, thousands of baby ciscoes come streaming out through the nets and take off.