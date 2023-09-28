Derecho-damaged trees focus of salvage timber sale at Iowa’s Pilot Knob State Park

FOREST CITY – A portion of Pilot Knob State Park will close Sept. 26 to allow for removal of trees in the southeast portion of the park. Visitors are asked to avoid the area east of the tower and south of the road, which will be closed for public use.

A derecho on July 5, 2022, damaged dozens of trees in that area of Pilot Knob State Park, and now pose a risk to visitors and must be removed. Logging activities are expected to conclude around Oct. 10; those sections of the park will open around that time.

For more information, contact Michael Strauser by email at Michael.Strauser@dnr.iowa.gov.