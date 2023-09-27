Detroit Lake is western Minnesota fish population center

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There are three connected basins that make up Becker County’s Detroit Lake. The largest is known as Big Detroit, to its west is Little Detroit Lake, and the smallest is Curfman Lake to the southwest – or, as most people recognize it, Deadshot Bay. Collectively, there’s more than 3,000 acres of water, and anglers fish all of Detroit Lake at different times of the year. It’s a popular year-round fishing lake, known for its excellent walleye- and muskie-fishing opportunities, along with plenty of panfish, largemouth bass, and pike to a lesser extent.