Chance to hook a stocked rainbow trout returns Oct. 21 at several Illinois sites

In about a month – on Oct. 21 to be exact – anglers will stand along the shorelines of nearly 60 ponds, lakes, and streams throughout Illinois, anxiously watching the clock. At the stroke of 5 a.m., lines will be cast into the water. It’s Illinois fall trout season. “Our catchable trout program is a fun and popular family activity, and a great opportunity to introduce children to fishing,” said Mike McClelland, chief of DNR’s Division of Fisheries.