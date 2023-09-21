Thursday, September 21st, 2023
Iowa’s State Preserves Advisory Board to meet Sept. 26

The State Preserves Advisory Board of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will meet at 8 a.m., September 26, at the DNR Upper Maquoketa Wildlife Unit Headquarters, 1282 120th Street, Strawberry Point, Iowa 52076. 

A field tour of White Pine Hollow State Preserve will be held on Sept. 25 from noon to 5 p.m. Meet at the south entrance on the north end of White Pine Lane, 2 miles west of Luxemburg off Highway 3. Members of the public are welcome to attend.

The meeting is open to the public. Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

The public can listen to the meeting via Google Meet or by calling 401-903-2987‬ and entering the PIN of ‪728 796 957, followed by the pound (#) sign.

Members of the State Preserves Advisory Board are Kata McCarville, Steve Gustafson, Rick Cerwick, Amy Crouch, Perry Thostenson and Rhonda Kendrick. The Deputy Director of the DNR is Alex Moon.

The following is the September 26 agenda:

  • Approve agenda
  • Approve minutes of past meeting
  • Consolidation of the State Preserves Advisory Board with the Natural Resource Commission
  • Crossman Prairie and Hoffman Prairie state preserves – request from the Iowa Chapter of the Nature Conservancy to transfer ownership and management to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources
  • White Pine Hollow forest management plan 
  • White Pine Hollow waypoint signage request to facilitate emergency response to rescue lost hikers and hunters

A more detailed agenda is available on the Iowa DNR’s website.

What outdoor activities interest you?