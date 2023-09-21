Thursday, September 21st, 2023
Iowa DNR to host open house to discuss Loess Hills State Forest wildfire restoration plans

PISGAH — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will hold a public open house on Sept. 25, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Brent S. Olson Memorial Visitor Center, 206 Polk St., Pisgah, IA 51564 to discuss proposed restoration and management on the Preparation Canyon Unit of Loess Hills State Forest.

A significant portion of the Preparation Canyon Unit experienced a catastrophic wildfire on April 13, 2023. Damages caused by this wildfire have been evaluated and inventory data has been collected to guide restoration and management planning and implementation efforts.

DNR representatives will present information related to the extent of this wildfire and the damages that occurred as well as our plans on restoring and managing these areas to maximize benefits to wildlife and the public. An informal open house will follow where DNR staff will answer questions and discuss future plans with the public.

