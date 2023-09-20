Six inducted into Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On Sept. 22, six new members were inducted into the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame at a ceremony held in Little Falls. Below, get to know the Class of 2023, courtesy of the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame and Museum.