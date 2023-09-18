Recently-discovered Beech Leaf Disease another threat to northern hardwood forests

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Beech trees are long-lived denizens of forests throughout the eastern half of North America and many have succumbed to beech bark disease, but the recently discovered Beech Leaf Disease (BLD) appears to be an even bigger threat. If the number of beech trees in New York as well as elsewhere declines significantly it could have far-reaching consequences, including significant changes to the composition of our northern hardwood forests and the loss of a valuable food source for wildlife. All species of beech trees can be affected by this disease, including those used for landscaping and along city streets.