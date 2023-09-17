To enjoy Pennsylvania’s herd more, boost your elk IQ

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Observant outdoors folks have already noticed wine-red gum leaves and Virginia creeper’s scarlet bursts in the woods. In Pennsylvania, that means elk watchers from all corners of the state and beyond are planning their annual elk pilgrimage. They know that September, on that crescent of Allegheny Plateau, is the time and place to enjoy a wildlife spectacle like no other in this part of the world.