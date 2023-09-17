Carp eDNA finding from Michigan a reminder that Illinois isn’t fighting solo

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Expectations have been that if – or when – an invasive carp enters Lake Michigan, that fish will have swam up from the waters of Illinois. That notion has remained mostly true, especially after a live 22-pound silver carp was captured in Lake Calumet in August 2022. Lake Calumet is only seven miles from Lake Michigan. But a recent development in Michigan serves as a reminder that the Land of Lincoln is not alone in what has become a dangerous and expansive battle.