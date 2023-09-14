Pennsylvania club completes another Tubmill Creek tributary restoration effort

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Tubmill Trout Club Unlimited recently completed yet another habitat project in its continuing efforts to restore Pennsylvania's Tubmill Creek and its tributaries. This year’s undertaking improved 2,500 feet of Hendricks Creek on the Peters property, just downstream from last year’s improvements. “This is our 16th continuous year of restoring sections of stream in the Tubmill Creek watershed,” club President Lin Gamble said. “It was one of our most ambitious projects to date.”