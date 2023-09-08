Now is the time to try for big chinooks close to shore on Lake Michigan. September specials at the Range of Richfield. Leaves are starting to change color in Florence County. Bear hunting report from Juneau County. Jeff reports on the National Walleye Tour Championship at Devil’s Lake in North Dakota. Dan heads to Black Island on Lake of the Woods for some walleye and muskie fishing.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1836
