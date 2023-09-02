Landowner adds trees and shrubs to enhance, diversify Iowa century farm in Allamakee County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Sandy Koehring was cautious when making changes to the family farm. The Postville, Iowa native was born and raised here and it’s been in the family for more than 110 years. So, when she decided to convert part of her land into trees, she started small. “I didn’t want to dive right in,” she said. “I wanted to take baby steps.” Her goal was to prevent soil erosion and protect the groundwater, while saving the best ground for row crops.