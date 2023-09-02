Commentary: Case has not been made in support of reintroducing marten in Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I am a life member of the PA Trappers Association as well as the National Trappers Association. I have trapped in the commonwealth for more than five decades. There is no trapper in the state who would want to be able to trap a marten in Pennsylvania more than I would. However, the Game Commission has not made the case that reintroducing martens to Pennsylvania would not detrimentally affect other struggling wildlife species in the state.