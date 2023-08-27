This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

We saw all the extremes this week – 100 degrees one day and 50 degrees the next. We haven’t seen a huge change in fish location, just a change in what we’re doing — namely slowing down our approach. A few simple tweaks and we saw some success.