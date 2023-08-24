Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1834

Fourth annual RGS Grouse Camp returns to Eagle River, Sept. 22-24. Support conservation by donating to the Cherish Wisconsin Outdoors Fund when you renew your hunting license. Catch big chinook salmon now off the Sheboygan piers on Lake Michigan. Time to plant fall food plots for whitetails. Jeff reports on the Land O’ Lakes Nationals BMX races in Minnesota. Dan heads to Lake Tomahawk for the World Musky Hunt.