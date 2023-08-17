Thursday, August 17th, 2023
Thursday, August 17th, 2023

Wisconsin DNR, Sauk County officials confirm Aug. 15 death at Devil’s Lake State Park due to accidental fall

Madison, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday confirmed that a man found deceased Aug. 15 on a Devil’s Lake State Park bluff died of an accidental fall.

The Sauk County Coroner has identified the deceased as Jason Gillum, 42 from Fort Wayne, Ind.

Two hikers were separated while on the West Bluff portion of the park Tuesday afternoon. One hiker filed a missing person report with authorities when the other could not be located. A hiking group came upon the fall just before 5 p.m. on the same day and alerted authorities.

The joint-agency investigation found Gillum’s death was due to a 49-foot fall along the West Bluff near the north shore of the park, just south of Baraboo.

No foul play is suspected in this incident.

