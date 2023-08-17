Hawkeye Wildlife Area near Swisher, Iowa, to host 12th Annual Pelican Festival

SWISHER, Iowa — The public is invited to the 12th Annual Pelican Festival, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Hawkeye Wildlife Area, near Swisher.

Programs begin at 12:30 p.m., and run every 30 minutes. Attendees can see a live peregrine falcon, learn about bats and bees and, of course, the American white pelican. Exhibitors from various outdoors associations, societies and clubs will be on hand with displays attendees can experience.

Pelican viewing for visitors will be assisted by birding volunteers with binoculars and spotting scopes.

The event is hosted by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Audubon, Iowa City Bird Club, Cedar Rapids Audubon Society and the U.S. Army Crops of Engineers. For more information, call or text 319-430-0315.