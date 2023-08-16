Minnesota’s Pro Tip of the Week: Keep a close eye on electronics while trolling to find fish in August

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It may sound simple, but using your electronics while trolling can help you find baitfish and schools of fish that are related to deep structure.