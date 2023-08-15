Regulations relaxed a little on Chesapeake Bay crab harvest

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Chesapeake Bay’s watermen are getting green lights to catch a few more blue crabs, a year after dismal population numbers led to steep cutbacks in their allowance. The region’s fishery managers are far from confident that a surplus of blue crabs now lurks beneath the bay’s surf. But they say that results from the just-released wintertime survey were promising enough to relax some of the restrictions.