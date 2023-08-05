Saturday, August 5th, 2023
Faulty assumptions on Pennsylvania fishing license sales

The columnist reasons that some new anglers who began fishing in response to COVID are still actively fishing, despite the drop in license sales to near pre-pandemic levels. (Photo by Ben Moyer)
We humans are prone to assumption. Often, we think we know some truth or fact, but we haven’t examined the information that prompted our position.  I was driving home from a recent meeting when an SUV passed me, with a bundle of fishing rods visible through its back windows. Those rods, their tips jiggling along between two unknown (to me) points in Pennsylvania, piqued my brain out of blank highway-mode, and I began ruminating about fishing license sales, and what we may be assuming about that important statistic.
