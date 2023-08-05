Faulty assumptions on Pennsylvania fishing license sales

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

We humans are prone to assumption. Often, we think we know some truth or fact, but we haven’t examined the information that prompted our position. I was driving home from a recent meeting when an SUV passed me, with a bundle of fishing rods visible through its back windows. Those rods, their tips jiggling along between two unknown (to me) points in Pennsylvania, piqued my brain out of blank highway-mode, and I began ruminating about fishing license sales, and what we may be assuming about that important statistic.