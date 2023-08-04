Episode 26 – Bassmaster Open angler Rich Ortiz

We’re talking bass fishing with Rich Ortiz, of the southeastern Adirondacks, as he comes off a recent eighth-place finish at the Bassmaster Northern Division Open on the St. Lawrence River. Rich is a popular musician in the Saratoga/Lake George, N.Y., region, but during Covid, he began fishing local bass club tournaments before quickly moving up to the Opens. His story is a good one and he shares his experiences on the St. Lawrence and talks about his ascent through the ranks of tournament bass fishing.