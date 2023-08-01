Stocked walleyes produce fishery in Tuscola’s Murphy

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The 200-plus-acre Murphy Lake features a little bit of everything including good numbers of black crappies and bluegills, ample numbers of largemouth bass, lots of northern pike, and a very good stocked walleye population.