Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission board takes steps to protect wild brown trout

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission is taking a new approach to a dozen streams that are managed for both stocked and wild trout, and they hope the measure appeases anglers who fish for both. The 12 stream sections are designated as Class A wild brown trout streams that are also stocked with hatchery-raised rainbow trout. The agency doesn’t mind if the stocked trout are harvested, but they hope to spare the wild brown population without limiting angling opportunities.