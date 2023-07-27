U.S. grand jury indicts Pennsylvania man, father of NFL player, for bald eagle killing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A western Pennsylvania man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for the alleged killing of a bald eagle in Mount Pleasant Township, Washington County, in early May. Rodney Thomas, 50, of Canonsburg, fatally shot the mature eagle with an air rifle, in violation of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, according to the one-count indictment, which was announced by the U.S. Attorney’s office in Pittsburgh, July 18. Thomas has been identified as the father of Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney Thomas II, 25, records show.