Star watch: Planning ahead for solar eclipses

“Eclipse chasers” will be on the move twice during the next nine months in response to an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023 followed by a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. On both dates all 48 contiguous states in the U.S. will experience at least a partial solar eclipse, weather permitting.