The Minnesota DNR has named Donald Belange, a Hoyt Lakes resident, as the 2022 volunteer firearms safety instructor of the year. Here’s what made Belange a fit for this award.
MN Daily Update: DNR honors firearms safety instructor of the year for 2022
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Iowa’s Pikes Peak State Park campground to open July 27
The Iowa DNR is re-opening the newly renovated Pikes Peak State Park campground on July 27. Campers will enjoy upgraded
Diverse and unique, Iowa’s Dugout Creek-Yager Slough wildlife area packs a lot into 1,600 acres
Dugout Creek-Yager Slough wildlife areas south of Lake Park in western Dickinson County, Iowa, is home to an array of
Muskie diet study could factor into a new management plan for Minnesota waters
One of the largest and most elusive fish in Minnesota, the muskie – or muskellunge – is an apex predator