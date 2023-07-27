Find bass in Laurel Hill Creek in Pennsylvania’s Somerset County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Last August, near the end of a successful day of fishing a seldom-seen part of Laurel Hill Creek, I made about 10 casts into a large pool. On my first four casts, I hooked four smallmouth bass in the 12-inch range. As each one battled, two or more bass swam with it. Shortly after the flurry, I got a 14-incher.