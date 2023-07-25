New York DEC reports fish die-off on Seneca Lake

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The N.Y. State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that a common parasite and a bacteria contributed to a large fish die-off in Seneca Lake. DEC Fisheries staff collected samples of alewife, a forage fish, after being notified on June 20, about the lake-wide die-off.