Minnesota DNR search on Mississippi turns up no Asian carp

The Minnesota DNR’s invasive carp team boated along the Mississippi River last week to track and catch carp in areas the fish reportedly had been seen. Kayla Stampfle, the DNR’s invasive carp specialist, said the team didn’t track or catch any carp during the two days. She said it’s always good to not catch carp, but she knows that there are carp there; the challenging part is finding them.