A fire kills nearly every animal at a Florida wildlife center

An early morning fire on Thursday killed nearly all the animals at a wildlife center in Florida, officials said. News outlets reported the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach, near St. Petersburg on Florida's Gulf Coast. "We suffered from a tragic fire last night. Nearly all of the animals are gone. We are devastated," a post on the wildlife center's Facebook page said.