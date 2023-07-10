Big groups, big fish, big fun on Michigan’s Great Lakes

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Fishing is many things to many people. That’s one of the allures of the sport. For some, the solitude of the game is what’s important. It’s man against fish. The angler chooses when, where, and how to fish, and success is a quiet joy. But occasionally, fishing can be the star of the party and even become the party. With a little work and planning, a summer fishing outing on one of Michigan’s Great Lakes can be a memory maker.