Fly-fishing weekend in New York helps breast cancer patients deal with illness

Elaine Caroline Vanatta has been battling breast cancer for 15 years. She lost her friend, Anne Wells, to the same disease. Wells was a Casting for Recovery alumni and a fly-angler. Before she died, she encouraged Vanatta to keep applying for a spot in the program. Vanatta applied multiple times and, finally, this year she got in. Vanetta joined a group of other women who have been profoundly affected by breast cancer at the Tailwater Lodge, in Altmar, N.Y., in early June, for a weekend that incorporated both an introduction to fly-fishing and emotional support, which culminated with a half-day of fishing on the water.