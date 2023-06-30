Creel survey shows Upper Red Lake was place to be for walleye anglers during Minnesota’s early season

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

If you enjoy catching walleyes – who doesn’t? – Upper Red Lake was the place to be during the first three weeks of the 2023 open-water fishing season. From opening day of the fishing season May 13 through May 31, Minnesota DNR creel survey data showed that anglers collectively spent 120,000 hours on Upper Red and harvested 101,000 pounds of walleyes. Each angler caught an average of 2.2 walleyes per hour and kept 0.8 per hour. Many factors have led to the great early-season fishing success on Upper Red.