Federal agency proposals would refresh Endangered Species Act

Three separate regulations proposed by a pair of federal agencies on June 21 would make it more difficult to remove wildlife from the endangered species list. Among the things the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hope to do with the proposals is improve decision-making. The proposals call for the reinstatement of prior language reflecting congressional intent that listing, reclassification, and delisting determinations must be made “without reference to possible economic or other impacts of such determination.”