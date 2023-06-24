Smoke, drought create bizarre spring landscape in Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The outdoors can be a harsh place. Winter is the season when the natural landscape often takes a cruel turn, defined by frozen ground, frigid temperatures and chilling winds. The dull, barren winter landscape leaves little room for optimism, but eventually hope returns in the spring. Sometimes, however, even the spring can be a bit merciless. According to Andrew Di Salvo, wildlife veterinarian for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, wildlife, like humans, are directly impacted by air quality.