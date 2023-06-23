Carbon credits earning money for northern Wisconsin landowners

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Many northern Wisconsin woodland owners may now enroll in a new program where they will get paid – not for their wood, but for the carbon their trees are storing. The new program sponsored by the American Forest Foundation’s (AFF) Family Forest Carbon Program (FFCP), in partnership with The Nature Conservancy, opened this spring in Ashland, Iron, and Vilas counties, and will open in another 27 northern counties in July. The program also is open in Minnesota and Michigan.