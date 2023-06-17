Summer stream trout fishing with jigs? Absolutely. Here’s how to do it

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

My friend Mike Jeresek retired from teaching and coaching a few years ago. Since then, he’s devoted his considerable post-career energy to at least two outdoor pursuits: shepherding area bluebird populations and catching trout. Jeresek gave the bluebirds a rest and invited me along for a morning of trouting. Never one to turn down a chance to fish with an expert, I readily agreed.