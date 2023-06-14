Commentary: Environmental education deserves more support from Minnesota leaders

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The recognized first formal outdoor education was initiated by author and war hero Lord Robert Baden-Powell in 1907 in Great Britain. The lordship recruited 20 lads to participate in an eight-day outing on Brownsea Island in the southern United Kingdom. His lordship tutored the boys in fishing, tracking, and wildlife study. This novel approach proved so popular that in two years the participants numbered 100. The idea flourished into the Boy Scouts and was exported to the United States and some British colonies.