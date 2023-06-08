Thursday, June 8th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Thursday, June 8th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

In Pennsylvania’s Presque Isle Bay, big bass are waiting

The author’s longtime fishing buddy battles a Presque Isle Bay bass with a fly-rod. (Photo by Jerry Bush)
Being raised in Erie County, just one mile south of Lake Erie’s shoreline, I remember with unusual fondness, the June bugs (a winged beetle), that flew around our faces during sandlot baseball games, which continued until it was too dark to see the ball. The memory came to me as I approached the parking area of Lampe Marina, in the city of Erie, for a June bass fishing trip, and I found myself strangely wondering if those June bugs would be suitable nutrition for Presque Isle bass. In my mind, there are no bass anywhere that rivals the average, Lake Erie bass. The population is good and average sizes are spectacular.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?