Fish cleaning station planned for HWY 9 Boat Ramp on Iowa’s East Lake Okoboji

Even though it has heavy fishing pressure, East Lake Okoboji has had no fish cleaning station, but that’s about to change. Plans are under way for a fish cleaning station to be placed at the HWY 9 boat ramp. According to the Iowa DNR, the plan has been approved with hopes that construction could begin this coming fall, depending upon the engineering process.