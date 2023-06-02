Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1822

Visit state parks, hike or bike state trails, and fish anywhere in the state without a license on Wisconsin Free Fun Weekend, June 3-4. Cohos are hitting dodgers and flies off Sheboygan. Dads shoot for free on Fathers Day at The Range of Richfield. Paddle or sail in the Apostle Islands this summer.

Kids are invited to the Yahara Fishing Club Kids Fishing Day June 3. Jeff reports in from Day One of the MWC Team Championship on the Bay of Green Bay. Dan says there is still time to join his Lake of the Woods trip in September.