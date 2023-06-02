Bear that attacked young children in Pennsylvania caught and euthanized

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A bear that attacked and tried to carry off a toddler in Luzerne County was captured and euthanized less than a week after the May 22 incident, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. The 14-month-old’s sibling, age 5, also was attacked as the children played in the front yard and driveway of their Wright Township home, the commission said. The children suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including bites and scratches, and were treated and released at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.