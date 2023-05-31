‘Hooked on Fishing’ event by Coon Creek Casters set for June 10 in Illinois

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Coon Creek Casters and Boone County Conservation District are hosting the Annual Hooked on Fishing Event at Spencer Conservation Area on from 8:30 a.m. to noon June 10. The Coon Creek Casters will show first-time fishing participants how to bait a hook, cast a line, and catch a fish.