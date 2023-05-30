Young New York artists shine in annual fish art contest

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Once again, young artists from New York have earned high honors in the Wildlife Forever and Bass Pro Shops annual Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest. Wildlife Forever recently announced the national winners of the 25th anniversary of the event. Judging took place on Friday, April 28, with a panel of esteemed judges from around the country. Winners were chosen from over 4,500 entries from around the world.