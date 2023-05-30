Paul Smith’s College, New York DEC partner on Adirondack Watershed Institute invasives plan

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced a $13.24-million, five-year partnership with the Adirondack Watershed Institute (AWI) of Paul Smith’s College to administer the Adirondack Park Watercraft Inspection Steward Program (WISP). The announcement, made during Adirondack Day at the New York State Capitol, will protect the Adirondack Park’s resources from the introduction and spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS) that damage ecosystems.